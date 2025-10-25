Palworld dev advises players to stop defending games online and play them instead: "Pop open Megabonk or something and just have fun"

A Palworld developer has some words of advice that would make the internet a much more tolerable place if everyone simply complied, and it essentially boils down to 'Go play Megabonk!'

Pocketpair's communications director and publishing manager John 'Bucky' Buckley probably saw one too many brain-frazzling tweets this week, and decided to tell everyone to go touch ̶g̶r̶a̶s̶s̶ games.

"If you like a game, and you find it fun, then nothing else matters," he tweeted. "There are no battlelines, no sides, no factions or teams. You are free to enjoy any game you want, and you don't need to justify that to anyone. There are no exceptions. Play whatever you want, gamers!"

His comments come at a time when seemingly everything needs to be dragged, kicking and screaming, into a nonsensical culture/console war, which is a supreme waste of time considering GOTY 2026 Megabonk is sitting right there.

"Next time you feel compelled to jump into a comments section to 'defend' a game, try just not doing that," Buckley continued. "Instead, pop open Megabonk or something and just have fun. The discourse doesn't exist outside of social media. It doesn't matter. Play games. Enjoy games. GAMING!" Hear, hear.

This isn't the first time the Palworld dev's taken the time to shout out a fellow indie, either, as he recently said he's "worried many of you haven't played" Core Keeper, the excellent survive-n-crafty game that's basically a marriage between Minecraft and Stardew Valley.

Palworld publishing lead ramps up his crusade against AI games, says "you're huffing pure copium if you think this is going anywhere" and "games like Megabonk will continue to body this for the next 50 years"