Palworld dev advises players to stop defending games online and play them instead: "Pop open Megabonk or something and just have fun"

Palworld
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

A Palworld developer has some words of advice that would make the internet a much more tolerable place if everyone simply complied, and it essentially boils down to 'Go play Megabonk!'

Pocketpair's communications director and publishing manager John 'Bucky' Buckley probably saw one too many brain-frazzling tweets this week, and decided to tell everyone to go touch ̶g̶r̶a̶s̶s̶ games.

