Crow Country, the indie love letter to classic Resident Evil with 98% positive Steam reviews, hits Switch and PS4 in 2 weeks

Horror sickos, I bring spooktacular news: Crow Country is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 on October 16, just in time for the Halloween vibes.

If you haven't heard of Crow Country and you're a fan of horror, specifically PS1 era Resident Evil and Silent Hill, well, you've been missing out, friend. It's a survival horror game that wears its inspirations on its sleeve, featuring that classic fixed-camera perspective and PS1-style graphics, but it manages to innovate enough in its camera, gameplay, and puzzles that it isn't derivative. I also like that it's short enough that you can finish it in a couple of long sessions and move on to other spooky offerings, perhaps from our list of the best horror games?

Don't just take it from me. Crow Country currently has 3,167 Steam reviews and an astounding 98% of them are positive, leaving the game with an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating. GamesRadar+'s 4/5-star Crow Country review calls it a "fantastic recreation of retro horror" with "great puzzles" and "good atmosphere and world building".

The story is set in 1990 and centers around the mysterious disappearance of Edward Crow and the abrupt closure of his titular theme park, Crow Country. As special agent Mara Forest, you've been tasked with the investigation into these matters and, as you might expect, things get weird pretty quickly after you arrive.

As revealed by director Adam Vian on Twitter, Crow Country's release on Switch and PS4 (it was on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC before) is accompanied by new language options including Italian, Korean, Chinese and Japanese. It's also getting its first official launch in Asia.

