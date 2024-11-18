Super Mario 64 speedrunning is "dead" after one runner claims all 5 major categories in what's being dubbed "the greatest speedrunning achievement of all time"

After previously killing almost every category in Super Mario 64 , speedrunner Suigi has now finally done the seemingly impossible and has claimed all five major records at the same time - a feat some are calling "the greatest achievement" within speedrunning of all time.

Of all the Nintendo speedrunning records and Super Mario 64 achievements, there are perhaps none as massive as Suigi's. The speedrunner has spent literal years dominating leaderboards as one of the iconic game's most impressive players, and it's all led to his recent takedown of all five major competitive categories. As speedrunning YouTuber Summoning Salt explains in a thread on Suigi's accomplishment, it's "an unbelievable achievement."

Explaining that smashing the five categories' records for first place "seemed completely impossible a few years ago," Summoning Salt details why it's so mind-boggling: "The five categories are 120 star, 70 star, 16 star, 1 star, and 0 star. They require very different skill sets - the shorter ones are only 6-7 minutes long, while the longest is over 1 hour 30 minutes. Being able to hold all 5 despite heavy competition is unbelievable."

Suigi just became the first person to hold all 5 main category speedrun records in Super Mario 64 at the same time. This is an unbelievable achievement, and one that seemed completely impossible a few years ago. https://t.co/07cD7ir8IZNovember 17, 2024

Not only does Suigi now hold the five records, "but he holds most by a huge margin." For reference, his time in the 16-star category, one that Summoning Salt dubs "the most popular category in all of speedrunning," still leads over a year later by six seconds. "He's the best player in the game's history by far," declares the YouTuber, stating that Suigi is "a definite candidate for the greatest speedrunner of all time."

Elsewhere, a fellow speedrunner makes a post marveling at Suigi and his achievement, one he says is "the greatest speedrunning achievement of all time." Another jokes that Super Mario 64 speedrunning is now "dead" as Suigi has claimed every major win possible while congratulating the player for his remarkable times. It seems that the speedrunner will be remembered by the community for ages - a well-deserved legacy if you ask me.

