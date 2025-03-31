The world's "largest PC strategy game" has a novel idea – what if it was OK for people to leave?

News
By published

Teamfight Tactics game director Peter Whalen makes a strong argument

Teamfight Tactics key art for Arcane set featuring young Powder and other characters
(Image credit: Riot Games)

The "largest PC strategy game in the world," Teamfight Tactics, has a pretty unusual stance on players leaving the game. According to Peter Whalen, TFT game director at Riot Games, that's fine! Especially if your design philosophy is specifically built around the idea that folks will leave, but also they will return.

During a Teamfight Tactics panel at GDC 2025 attended by GamesRadar+, Whalen admitted that most games hit players "with mechanics like daily quests, progression loops, and deep meta systems" in combination with events and limited-time content in order to "improve engagement frequency and reduce churn," but over time this causes the overall audience to shrink, "coalescing around their most core players."

"But what if we wanted a game that lasted forever?" he posited. "We can't rely solely on acquisition, or we'll run out of players. We have to realistically assume that players are going to churn – there are only so many hours in the day for them to engage. So that only really leaves one option, which naturally leads to the question, what if we went all-in on reacquisition?

"And that's the heart of cyclical reengagement. It's a strategy around planning for players to churn, and going all in on creating big moments for them to come back."

Churn it down (and up)

Teamfight Tactics character art of Ekko from Arcane zooming around on a hoverboard of sorts

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Saying that is fine and dandy, but actually designing around this philosophy isn't particularly simple. There still needs to be big moments, and players need "to have a great time" upon return. It also requires that the team "be in lockstep with publishing" because "it doesn't matter if you've got the best content in the world if nobody knows about it."

Actually accomplishing this "means avoiding the sigh of relief," according to Whalen, because "you need your players to leave happy." He pointed to the kinds of games that prioritized retention, which we’ve all played, that felt like a weight off our chests when they were finally deleted.

"Finally, your players have to have fun when they come back," he added. The game needs to be both familiar and novel – "it's a tricky line to walk, and at least for us, it's something that we think about constantly."

It needs to feel fair with a level playing field across play skill and progression while avoiding regret.

"Players can't feel bad about the time that they missed," Whalen continued. "It means that their account can't be behind, and there can't be cool, limited-time content that they'll never be able to get."

But there's a reason why so many of these design choices are popular. Retention is good, right? And all of this serves to improve monetization, right? That's all still true, but, at least for Teamfight Tactics, short-term metrics do not appear to be the end all, be all.

"Short battle passes, limited daily quests, all cut into how much you can keep players in your ecosystem in the short term, but it can pay off a lot in the long-term," said Whalen.

"For one, it's just more player-focused, and people notice that. It aligns with your incentives really well – as a dev, you want people in it for the long haul, and that means making choices that build player trust, rather than spending it."

If you're not currently playing Teamfight Tactics or are simply looking for something similar, be sure to check out our ranking of the best strategy games.

See more PC Gaming News
Rollin Bishop
Rollin Bishop
US Managing Editor

Rollin is the US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+. With over 16 years of online journalism experience, Rollin has helped provide coverage of gaming and entertainment for brands like IGN, Inverse, ComicBook.com, and more. While he has approximate knowledge of many things, his work often has a focus on RPGs and animation in addition to franchises like Pokemon and Dragon Age. In his spare time, Rollin likes to import Valkyria Chronicles merch and watch anime.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about strategy
A big mech&#039;s lost its limbs in a screenshot from Mecharashi.

Dev of cancelled Front Mission game wants to resolve Square Enix's copyright lawsuit "amicably" by swapping assets in its new strategy game
The Deadly Path appearing in FGS Live from GDC

Strategy roguelike game The Deadly Path poses an uncomfortable question: "Am I actually any good at strategy games?"
All-New Venom cover revealing MJ as said all-new Venom with classic reference text

Spider-Man's ex Mary Jane Watson is officially Venom, but she and the symbiote are "not together by choice"
See more latest
Most Popular
All-New Venom cover revealing MJ as said all-new Venom with classic reference text
Spider-Man's ex Mary Jane Watson is officially Venom, but she and the symbiote are "not together by choice"
BlackSpace Engine screenshot showing water crashing on rocks
At a ridiculously detailed showcase of the open-world engine behind the RPG Crimson Desert, I asked a ridiculously detailed question about water and all hell broke loose
The Super Mario Bros NES box
Super Mario Bros 2 player crashes the game, casually posts the clip online, and accidentally makes "the biggest 2D Mario speedrun discovery in years"
Balatro Joker plush
Balatro creator LocalThunk stays so anonymous, a GDC attendee couldn't believe how he "crushed" the roguelike's base difficulty: "'Wow you must have played this before!'"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us HBO showrunner says "flat out" that "I am not going to go past the game" like Game of Thrones did with George R.R. Martin's novels
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
Larian boss defends mods as D&D owner Wizards of the Coast blasts a Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley mod offline with a DMCA: "There are good ways of dealing with this"
Will Poulter in Black Mirror season 7
New Black Mirror season 7 trailer reveals how Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character returns to the Netflix show - with a Sonic the Hedgehog namedrop
a halo screenshot put on a nintendo switch 2 screen
Former Nintendo marketing leads say the Wii U flopped so bad that getting third-party support on Switch was "really hard," but the Switch 2 marks a new era: "There's no more proving yourself"
Guildmaster Rhys and others look on mockingly as a recruit falls flat on their face
The Baldur's Gate 3-themed Stardew Valley mod that Larian boss Swen Vincke called "amazing" gets DMCA'd by D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast
nier automata screenshot showing 2B battling a robot
After PlayStation boss praises Nier Automata as a savior for Japanese games overseas, Yoko Taro says he was specifically told to focus on Japan because it wouldn't fly overseas