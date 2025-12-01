Veteran Metal Gear Solid producer says "given our age" it was now or never for an MGS3 remake: "Because it's such an incredible series, I decided that now was the time"

Metal Gear Solid series veterans – Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater director Yuji Korekado, and series producer Noriaki Okamura – felt pressure to create the third entry's remake for new fans while its original staff gets older.

In an interview with Real Sound translated by GamesRadar+, Korekado discusses the difficulties of creating a game for "modern players" while also pleasing long-time fans and staying true to series creator's Hideo Kojima's vision, given that he no longer works at Konami.

"Because the series has been around for a long time, we have a wide variety of fans," Korekado says. "And we are conscious of being respectful to the previous games in the series. With this remake, we thought about how it would be best to bring the game to modern players, while respecting the thoughts and concepts of the original creator. However, if you reproduce the original work exactly as it is, some aspects can be difficult to play [for today's gamers], so we adapted them."