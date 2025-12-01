Veteran Metal Gear Solid producer says "given our age" it was now or never for an MGS3 remake: "Because it's such an incredible series, I decided that now was the time"

News
By published

"It's extremely difficult to balance honoring the original work with trying new things"

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater snake listening to radio
(Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid series veterans – Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater director Yuji Korekado, and series producer Noriaki Okamura – felt pressure to create the third entry's remake for new fans while its original staff gets older.

In an interview with Real Sound translated by GamesRadar+, Korekado discusses the difficulties of creating a game for "modern players" while also pleasing long-time fans and staying true to series creator's Hideo Kojima's vision, given that he no longer works at Konami.