Hitman and 007 First Light studio admits there were "many, many mistakes" made with Agent 47, but that Telltale veterans' new game is teaching them some lessons

The first season of Dispatch recently ended, and given the reception and huge sales, it's safe to say the episodic release plan didn't hinder the game. The opposite proved true for 2016's Hitman, where IO Interactive gradually released levels, and now the studio is taking notes from AdHoc Studios' success.

Chatting to GamesIndustry.biz, Hakan Abrak, the CEO of IO Interactive, revealed he's been enjoying Dispatch. "I'm playing Dispatch myself, I think half of the globe is. It's freaking fantastic, it's a very, very nice game," he starts, before discussing the differences between AdHoc's project and what IO was trying to achieve.

"We were, for sure, too early with the concept, and there were many, many mistakes made," he says. "We were also banging on that one Hitman level can yield 50 hours plus of gameplay, whereas the Dispatch structure is a bit different. It's a much more episodic format, where yes, you can go back and kiss Mandy, or not kiss her – I actually went back and replayed that part – but when there's less replay opportunity, then you want to have the next episode coming sooner."