The Sims 4 unveils its first batch of influencer-created DLC, and it’s better than anyone could have expected

Sometimes, even the most dedicated The Sims 4 player will succumb to fatigue. Just like humans eager to recreate an ephemeral "spark," it can take a lot to spruce up a 10-year relationship, and The Sims 4's active updates and DLC releases don't always cut it . That said, the life simulation game recently revealed a unique set of influencer-created content that should easily do the trick.

You can think of these Creator Kits, as they're called, as official mods. The first two Kits come from custom content creator Trillyke , who's contributed a Sweet Slumber Party DLC, and creator Myshunosun , who's made a Cozy Kitsch furniture pack.

"Whether you're embracing vibrant colors and mid-century modern designs with Cozy Kitsch, or looking to elevate your sleepwear and sleepovers with Sweet Slumber Party, these Creator Kits offer more ways to play and tell stories across platforms," EA says in an update post .

In addition to these Creator Kits' sleek designs — I'm especially fond of Trillyke's bunny-pattern pajamas — The Sims' community collaboration is exciting because of what it represents. It suggests The Sims' developers are still clued into the freedom its dedicated fanbase desires, and they say as much themselves.

"Our goal is to empower more creators to unleash their creativity and bring new ideas and styles to The Sims 4, including things that we at The Sims may have never chosen to create ourselves," the developers explain in their update post. "Embracing those creative differences creates a clear path to more choice and new experiences for everyone who plays The Sims 4."

Trillyke and Myshunosun's Creator Kits will be available on November 14, and The Sims will continue announcing more Kits in 2025.

