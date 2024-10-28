9 months after launch, House Flipper publisher's Hairdresser Simulator is bafflingly charging players extra for new "Long Hair DLC"
In a game about styling hair, you must pay for… more hair
Hairdresser Simulator is exactly what it sounds like, a casual simulation game all about doing clients' hair - but any players interested in styling longer hair will have to pay for the sim's upcoming expansion, aptly dubbed the "Long Hair DLC".
Hairdresser Simulator launched earlier this year to "Mixed" reviews on Steam, with players citing bugs, poor visuals, and an overall lack of content to get through in their feedback. The game is returning to the limelight now with an announcement regarding its "Long Hair DLC" - a paid expansion coming on December 5 that adds lengthier hairstyles and new mechanics, like the "ability to cut and style long hair."
Arguably, this DLC feels like something that should've come with the base game, but in fairness, it is adding more than just long hair. According to publisher Frozen Way, the very same studio publishing expansions for other sims like House Flipper, there are also "unique storyline characters" and "new tools" coming to Hairdresser Simulator with the Long Hair DLC. There are "15 brand-new, trendy hairstyles" in the works, too.
While I haven't yet played Hairdresser Simulator myself, I've had it on my Steam wishlist for quite a while now - and as much as I love long hair, I can't say I'm totally convinced by the sim yet. There's no telling how the DLC will shape the game up just yet, however, and the base game is actually on sale right now for 35% off - so if you're into the idea of virtually stylin' some hair, now's not a bad time to jump in.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.