Silent Hill 2's remake has an achievement for the faint of heart who don't want to enter the creepy town at all, even though there's no secret Far Cry 4-style ending

Silent Hill 2 's remake is out now for those who paid for early access, and players slightly more nervous about the whole going into a foggy, creepy town thing might accidentally stumble across a fun bonus achievement right at the start of the horror game.

As reported by Automaton , it turns out that in the remake, players can attempt to turn away from the foreboding setting altogether, and make protagonist James Sunderland walk back up the road in a desperate attempt to leave before he's faced with the horrors within. Unfortunately, there's no Far Cry 4-style secret ending that lets you roll credits within the opening minutes of the game, as you'll just be greeted by an invisible wall to halt your escape. That doesn't mean you're not rewarded for trying, though.

Reaching this point of no return will give you a shiny achievement called "No Turning Back Now" – just to rub it in for anyone feeling particularly scared of what's to come that they're in it for the long haul (unless they just turn the game off, of course). So, if you're trying to collect every achievement or trophy possible, make sure you're not too quick to rush into the action, and get that little bit of backtracking in before you dive into things.

At GamesRadar+, Leon gave Bloober Team's take on the horror classic three and a half stars out of five in his Silent Hill 2 review , praising its atmosphere and scares, but noting that it "stays too close to the source material," and "shies away from improvements" that could have enhanced one of the best Silent Hill games .

OG Silent Hill 2 director is "very happy" about the remake: "Whether it's good or bad doesn't affect the original."