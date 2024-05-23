With the Nintendo Switch 2 looming, dataminers reportedly find code supporting 4k in the Paper Mario remake

With the Nintendo Switch 2 looming over the horizon, dataminers have supposedly found code that supports 4k resolutions in the Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remake.

"There seems to be code for handling 4k resolutions in the new Paper Mario TTYD remake," wrote RibShark alongside a screenshot that reportedly shows the game can handle a variety of resolutions, including 4k, which the current Switch can't support without overclocking. "No idea if this is normal for Switch games or not but I thought it was interesting."

Rumors of a more powerful Nintendo Switch successor have been swirling for months now, and since company president Shuntaro Furukawa said next-gen hardware would be announced during this fiscal year, many eager fans guessed that the above codebase could point to a potentially planned Nintendo Switch 2 port.

There's no confirmation that the Nintendo Switch successor can handle 4k resolutions, however, let alone confirmation of the console's name itself, and the code above could be indicative of things that are far less exciting than a port or patch, which are both still possible. Perhaps it's code leftover from production. Perhaps it's part of an in-engine tool to capture better-looking promo shots, which isn't uncommon. Maybe Nintendo plans to shoot the remake into space and wants to put its best foot forward for when it reaches our extraterrestrial overlords.

Regardless, Nintendo Switch 2 speculation won't stop until either the company unveils the machine or the sun explodes. Reports have claimed that the Switch 2 is targeting an early 2025 release and could launch with backward compatibility, plus some enhanced older games. Either way, Nintendo's poised for success after the historically profitable Switch generation.

