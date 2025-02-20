RPGs collide as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 player commissions Baldur's Gate 3 mod to play as Henry: "He’s just a Christian boy from medieval Bohemia and now there’s demons and fireballs"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance protagonist Henry has begun a new adventure, and I'm not talking about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. I'm talking about Baldur's Gate 3. Through the power of mods, our unlikely hero has found himself traipsing through the Forgotten Realms, starting off with a rather rough exit from the tentacled Nautiloid ship, as RPG splicer and Reddit user unsteak recently shared with the communities of both games.

In a Reddit post, Unsteak says they commissioned neonbutchery, a prolific Baldur's Gate 3 character customization modder, to make head and hair models to allow for a more convincing version of Henry in Larian's RPG. The Henry mod "hopefully will be up on [Nexus Mods] soon" for those looking to plan their own RPG collision, unsteak said.

Unsteak already has some plans for Henry's journey here in Baldur's Gate 3. "He's full Fighter," they explained in another Reddit comment, which comes as no surprise given Kingdom Come's first-person melee focus. Henry's no slouch with a bow, but melee generally takes center stage.

"Somehow got beamed up to the Nautiloid from Bohemia," unsteak says of their campaign. "VERY scared by everything in Faerun, but still very hungry (will probably be following his misadventures later on Twitch)." If possible, they "would love to get Hans in there, too," though it's just Henry for now. Hans as Henry's Guardian frankly sounds even better.

Immensely amused, I reached out to unsteak to ask about their plans for this role-playing crossover. "He's going straight Battle Master Fighter," they said of Henry's fighting style. "In both of the KCD games, Henry focuses on learning master strike/combo techniques, similar to maneuvers in BG3. Character-wise he probably could’ve been a Paladin, but I don’t think he’ll be using magic at all, as a rule. It scares him!"

The jump to Faerun has understandably been a big surprise to Henry overall. "I think he got there either after he fell from the cliff in KCD2 or the witches in KCD sacrificed him or something, so waking up on the Nautiloid probably almost killed him from the shock alone," unsteak says.

"But I think he’d acclimate quickly and would be willing to help everyone in need, just as he does back home. Seeing magic and tieflings everywhere would definitely take getting used to for him (he’s just a Christian boy from medieval Bohemia and now there’s 'demons' and fireballs everywhere), but I think Henry’s just doing as he does best and dealing with it. His main goal, though, is always getting back home to do his one job: protect Capon."

The big question looming over this session is obvious: which Baldur's Gate 3 companion would Henry fall in love with? Unsteak reckons "Henry's romance could go anywhere." Sparks are currently flying with Karlach, though Henry will have to "get over her whole devil-on-fire thing." But Shadowheart and Gale could be in the mix too, so unsteak says "I might just use the polyamory mod" at this rate. After all, "Henry has been known to get around."

