New Genshin Impact-style dragon-riding RPG borrows from The Legend of Zelda's "freedom of movement" to let you fly across its entire open world

Dragon Sword is an upcoming pseudo-open-world RPG from Korean studio Hound13, and what really sets this lush world apart from the others is the fact that you can ride a titular dragon anywhere... or any number of weird and sometimes cute creatures.

In an interview with 4Gamer, translated by Automaton, Hound13's CEO Jung Sic Park explains that the game's emphasis on mounts actually came from the more recent Legend of Zelda games, namely Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Of course, aside from horses, those two games don't let you own and tame very many mounts. You'll sometimes be able to ride a bear and very occasionally stumble onto the back of a dragon, but Dragon Sword was more inspired by the series' sense of freedom.

"I love Japan's Legend of Zelda series and have always been interested in the freedom of movement that you find in those games," Park explains. "If we were going to introduce such movement in our game, we wanted to also increase it in terms of action and scale" - which is where the rideable beasts came in. "So, in Dragon Sword, you can not only fly while mounted but also travel in various other ways."

Dragon Sword | Official Trailer - G-Star 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Park doesn't delve too deeply into what those "other ways" entail, but the trailer above shows off some bombastic Genshin Impact-style combat, alongside mounts of all shapes and sizes. There's a little bird-thing that can swim underwater, a griffin that can skip around the game's green fields, and those scaley dragons you're both fighting against and with.

Dragon Sword doesn't have a release date yet, but it will be available on PC and mobile when it is ready.

