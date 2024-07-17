Genshin Impact players get 1,600 Primogems for free thanks to a rare bug fix rollback after update 4.8 made the game's best DPS character feel worse to play

Genshin Impact is rolling back a bug fix for top-tier DPS character Neuvillette after the fix ended up making the Hydro powerhouse feel clunky, and players are getting 1,600 Primogems for free to compensate.

There's a lot to dig into here, but the free 10-pull is the headliner. With the recent release of update 4.8, Genshin Impact targeted what developer HoYoverse describes as a "bug" – but players called a feature – which allowed Neuvillette's unique charged attack to pummel entire arenas of enemies if you spun your camera around as fast as possible. PC players could easily manage this with a mouse, but it was feasible on most platforms with adjusted input sensitivity. HoYoverse says this spin was never intended, so update 4.8 slowed Neuvillette's turning speed, so to speak, and players got 100 Primogems as compensation for the bug.

In a lengthy explainer released today, HoYoverse says it's now rolling back that bug fix entirely because it had the unintended consequence of making Neuvillette slow to control even in normal play, as players quickly reported after the update arrived.

"After the fix went live and Travelers experienced it firsthand, players provided a lot of feedback regarding the fix," the studio says. "Some Travelers mentioned that using Neuvillette's Charged Attack now felt more clunky, which was indeed an oversight on our part.

"Therefore, after gathering and compiling feedback and suggestions from Travelers, we have decided to rollback this fix in a subsequent update and issue a compensation of Primogems ×1,600 to Travelers accordingly."

To my knowledge as a daily and day-one player, this is the biggest rollback payout Genshin Impact has ever seen. The closest situation that comes to mind would be the targeting adjustments made to Yae Miko back in 2022, which were also ultimately rolled back – but with just 100 Primogems given out.

This payout of 1,600 Primogems – which should be in your in-game mailbox fairly soon, though HoYo says to wait for details on timing and issuance – couldn't have come at a better time, as Genshin Impact just revealed nine new characters for the upcoming the 5.X patches and the Natlan region .

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors