Legendary roguelike Dead Cells gets its final update after 7 years, with new mobs, weapons, accessibility options, and more
It's the end of an era for Dead Cells
It's been just over seven years since legendary roguelike Dead Cells graced our screens in early access, and today, it's been given its final update, along with messages of thanks from the devs.
Dead Cells is no doubt one of the best roguelike games out there, but its end was first announced back in February, so we knew it was coming. Update 35 – 'The End is Near' – is certainly appropriately named, and as detailed in its patch notes on Steam, the update brings with it three new mobs, weapons, and mutations, over 40 new heads to customize yourself with, new accessibility options, and more. Those accessibility options include a button to center the minimap onto the player, the option to outline spikes, the ability to add a background to most text, and ways to tweak the behavior of the in-game camera.
That's not to mention the new legendary affixes – like one that sees your crit multiplier increase with your gold – and a whole new biome effect called Cursed Biomes, which'll let you net extra rewards by fighting the fresh-faced cursed mobs added in the update.
At the end of the patch notes, the devs say "thank you for everything" to all of Dead Cells' players out there. A short statement reads: "Thank you for all of your dedication, passion, and feedback. Dead Cells wouldn't be what it is today without all of you.
"And a huge thanks to everyone who worked on the game, from previous Motion Twin members to everyone at Evil Empire."
Separately, on Twitter, Evil Empire – which supported Dead Cells for around five years with its DLC and updates – echoed this sentiment. It says: "Huge thanks to everyone in the community, we had such a great time creating insane content with you, and of course thank you Motion Twin for letting us play with your creation!"
