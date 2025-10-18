Help, I fed the black hole in A Game About Feeding A Black Hole and now I can't stop the approaching galactic entropy of its Steam Next Fest demo

I just spent the last hour feeding a black hole instead of doing what I was supposed to be doing, work. And, no, that's not code for anything. I was literally feeding a black hole in the Steam Next Fest demo for a game called A Game About Feeding A Black Hole and I recommend that you, too, join me in feeding this black hole.

The demo and, I suspect, the full game is pretty minimalist and straightforward. There's a black hole at the centre of your screen, a bunch of asteroids circling it, and your cursor that deals damage to said asteroids at regular intervals. Every time one of the big space rocks breaks apart, the black hole gets slightly bigger and dishes out some cash, which then goes in your pocket at the end of a round.

That cash can be spent on permanent upgrades, some of which are simply stat boosts to the radius of your cursor or the damage you deal. Some are a bit more exciting, like one that adds seconds to the round's timer each time our dear black hole levels up or another that adds electric asteroids that damages nearby ones once broken.

The result is absolutely moreish as you quickly become a machine that's essentially cleaning up this light-sucking phenomenon's orbit of any debris in pursuit of more and more cash. It's uncomplicated fun since there's no way to 'lose' a round - you're just chasing more money for more upgrades, but it's a good way to unwind regardless.

The gull game comes to Steam on November 10 with more upgrades, stars and planets to destroy, and extra modes.

