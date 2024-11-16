Finally, our first look at the chaotic gameplay footage of The Binding of Isaac multiplayer, the online update we've been waiting a decade for

A whopping 13 years on from its original release, The Binding of Isaac is set to receive its own online multiplayer mode, and to absolutely nobody's surprise, the first gameplay footage we've seen is pure, unadulterated chaos.

While it's not the most popular roguelike around these days, there was a time when The Binding of Isaac was the hottest on the market, and it still has plenty of dedicated fans who have racked up hundreds, if not thousands of hours in the game. But unlike some other roguelikes from the time like Risk of Rain, Isaac is a completely single-player experience—but not for very much longer.

A multiplayer mode for the game is under development, and with it set to release later this week, executive producer Tyrone Rodriguez has shared a few clips on Twitter with the caption "We're going to have so much fun playing #IsaacOnline together."

We're going to have so much fun playing #IsaacOnline together. pic.twitter.com/jOhNbiOclcNovember 14, 2024

If you've played The Binding of Isaac before, then you can probably already guess how chaotic the game would be with just one more player. With four players running around, like in the clips shared by Rodriguez, every room is packed with enemies, obstacles, and of course, tears flying, almost making the game look more like a bullet-hell than anything else.

Isaac creator Edmund McMillen has also been talking about the multiplayer update on Twitter, reminding players that if they want access to the multiplayer update, then they'll need to have purchased The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, as well as Afterbirth and Repentance, the game's two DLC packs.

If you're after a multiplayer roguelike to play in the meantime, check out our best roguelikes list for some ideas.