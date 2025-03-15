Deep Rock Galactic Survivors devs were scared the roguelike spin might not sell, but thankfully they have "one of the most active communities on the planet"

News
By published

DRG's spin on the Vampire Survivors formula had nothing to worry about

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
(Image credit: Ghost Ship Publishing)

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor's developers were quite nervous about putting a roguelike spin on the now-massive co-op shooter, but luckily for them, the drunken dwarves who spend their time mining on intergalactic rocks are a very active, dedicated bunch.

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor, as you might be able to tell from the name alone, is an auto-shooting top-down roguelike in the same vein as Vampire Survivors. The DRG-themed twist here is that you play as dwarves running across procgen caves, all while evading alien bugs and manually mining for more goodies.

"We were pretty scared," game director Anders Leicht Rohde said in an interview with Edge Magazine's latest issue, out now. "We saw this genre exploding. Some games passed through the sound barrier and succeeded - but it's a steep decline from the top five."

With Survivors-likes flooding online storefronts every day, Rohde wanted to act fast, so the game was actually announced just six months after developer Funday Games met with Ghost Ship Games' founders. "[Ghost Ship Games] have one of the most active communities on the planet, and they craved a new game," he explained. "We got a shit-ton of wishlists," which apparently helped to calm everyone's nerves about the crowded subgenre they were barging into.

Rohde's definitely isn't wrong, either. If you had any doubt about just how tuned in the DRG fanbase in, well, look no further than the $380,000 that Deep Rock Galactic fans raised in one day to crowdfund mugs that'll cost around $85.

Vampire Survivors might be the subgenre lynchpin, but Deep Rock Galactic Survivors pulled inspiration from some other up-and-comers, too. "We broke them down into features. Like, 'we want this feature from Soulstones Survivor, this feeling from Rogue: Genesia…' It wasn't only Vampire Survivors," he continued. "There were four or five key reference games."

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor is still in early access, but currently has three biomes and over 40 weapons.

A Deep Rock Galactic player became a real-life explosives miner as "a direct result" of the "silly little dwarf game," and couldn't be happier with her career

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors creator admits his success was “lucky” amid a wave of cheap mobile knock-offs: “For everyone else, they have to stand out among the hundreds"
Die In the Dungeon
This slick roguelike deckbuilder is shoulder-to-shoulder with Balatro and Slay the Spire on Steam top sellers, and its dev is feeling the pressure: "The definition of walking among giants"
Vampire Survivors screenshot showing a character shooting beams of light at surrounding enemies
Before selling millions of copies, Vampire Survivors creator says he'd "given up on the idea of success," and he's not interested in making something just to be successful
Hyper Light Breaker
Hyper Light Breaker devs were "caught off guard a bit by how oppressive the difficulty was for players," even if some people are "very upset that we’ve made it easier"
Hyper Light Breaker early access launch
"It's not Escape from Tarkov," but an extraction twist gives open-world roguelike Hyper Light Breaker an edge – plus it comes with one of the best indie games of 2016
Screenshot of Desktop Survivors 90, showing someone&#039;s Windows desktop with a YouTube tab open of a cat playing the keyboard.
This roguelike's basically Vampire Survivors, but you play as off-brand Clippy on your very own desktop
Latest in Roguelike Games
Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic Survivors devs were scared the roguelike spin might not sell, but thankfully they have "one of the most active communities on the planet"
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors devs launch official wiki "free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way," joining Stardew Valley and Terraria in community wikis with minimal intrusions
Wall World 2
The $5 roguelike banger that turned Terraria into a sci-fi tower defense game is getting a bigger, deeper sequel
Balatro
Balatro creator hits back at AI art spread on the roguelike's subreddit: "I don't use it in my game, I think it does real harm to artists of all kinds"
Balatro Joker card
After stepping away from Balatro for 3 months, the developer only resumed work "because I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League"
ben starr dressed in harlequin makeup chomping down on a banana
Balatro creator says it's "useless" for him to give advice to other devs because "I only have one data point" and it was a 5 million-sale success story
Latest in News
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
More about roguelike
Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors devs launch official wiki "free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way," joining Stardew Valley and Terraria in community wikis with minimal intrusions
Wall World 2

The $5 roguelike banger that turned Terraria into a sci-fi tower defense game is getting a bigger, deeper sequel
Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
See more latest
Most Popular
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"
Aaron Paul in Ash
Breaking Bad star's new sci-fi horror movie debuts to an almost perfect score on RT as first reactions compare it to Event Horizon
Concept art of the Arkavir, a bulky alien race from Exodus with sharp and scaley skin.
Mass Effect veteran's new sci-fi RPG Exodus introduces an alien race, and they're so hardcore they put the Krogans to shame
Jurassic Park Survival
As Jurassic Park Survival, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and the Star Wars KOTOR remake remain MIA, Saber CEO promises "everything that we have talked about is still in development"
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn star Ashly Burch responds to Sony's controversial AI Aloy by pushing for actor protections: "You have to compensate us fairly, and you have to tell us how you're using this AI"