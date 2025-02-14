In one day a bunch of dwarves chipped in over $380,000 for $85 mugs made with "a rather expensive polymer," which is somehow perfectly on-brand for Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is a game about burrowing into alien planets with your fellow dwarven friends, mining for glowy goods, shooting bugs, and then coming back to your motherbase to down mugs of beer. In line with that, the ever-popular shooter is now getting some appropriate merch that's inappropriately expensive: an $85 mug.

Merch makers Scorched Steel Industry put the project on Kickstarter earlier this week, in collaboration with developer Ghost Ship Games, and the campaign's already raised over $390,000, smashing through its initial $260,000 funding goal.

Official DRG Mugs Kickstarter Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The mugs are definitely beautiful and game-accurate, and seem hefty enough for a dwarven miner's sausage fingers, but the only catch is that one regular mug is a whopping $55 - or $75-85 when you include shipping costs, which vary depending on where you live - and there's a tiny discount if you instead opt to buy two for $105 or four for $200.

With those price tags, you might think the mugs were crafted in the Mines of Moria using Mythril. Nope, they're going to be made with "a rather expensive polymer," or, in other words, "manufactured from food safe plastic." At least they're dishwasher and microwave safe, eh?

For now, only the green and gold default colors will be available as the three slightly cooler grey, black, and orange-y ones are trapped behind stretch goals that unlock once the campaign's raised $700,000, $900,000, and $1 million dollars "due to manufacturing's minimum order thresholds." Them's some pricey mugs.

The Kickstarter campaign still has 30 days to go, so we'll see how far it can climb. Either way, the mugs are expected to be ready around May 2026.

