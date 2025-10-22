As Ubisoft makes The Crew 2 playable offline, Stop Killing Games lead takes a moment to celebrate: "This is due to pressure from Stop Killing Games early on"

News
By published

Back when the offline mode was announced, the lead said "I never thought it would happen before some sort of ruling from one of the consumer protection agencies"

The Crew 2
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Stop Killing Games is celebrating its most recent win as Ubisoft has released an update to The Crew 2, making it playable offline.

Despite Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot (who oversaw the shutdown of games including XDefiant) saying "support for all games cannot last forever" in reaction to the Stop Killing Games campaign, Ubisoft has taken some steps to make its games last longer. While The Crew is gone, an offline mode for The Crew 2 was announced shortly after, and released last week and ensured the game will be playable for years to come.

"Ubisoft announced that they're going to add offline modes to The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. Which honestly doesn't change our plans – or anything that we're doing at all," Stop Killing Games creator Ross Scott said at the time, describing it as a "big bonus or consolation prize."

The video continues: "They surprised me too, I did think there was a chance of that, but I never thought it would happen before some sort of ruling from one of the consumer protection agencies." The video then cuts to a separate clip from October 2024, where Scott says: "I 100% think that would not be happening without the campaign, so that's kind of a bonus."

After Ubisoft's shutdown of The Crew spawned the Stop Killing Games movement, a group of fans are finally ready to release a server emulator to keep the racer alive: "No one will ever be able to take this away from you now"

See more Xbox Series X News
TOPICS
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.