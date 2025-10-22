As Ubisoft makes The Crew 2 playable offline, Stop Killing Games lead takes a moment to celebrate: "This is due to pressure from Stop Killing Games early on"

Stop Killing Games is celebrating its most recent win as Ubisoft has released an update to The Crew 2, making it playable offline.

Despite Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot (who oversaw the shutdown of games including XDefiant ) saying "support for all games cannot last forever" in reaction to the Stop Killing Games campaign, Ubisoft has taken some steps to make its games last longer. While The Crew is gone , an offline mode for The Crew 2 was announced shortly after, and released last week and ensured the game will be playable for years to come.

The EU Stop Destroying Videogames initiative is nearing the legislative phase after over 1.4 million signatures, so Stop Killing Games has accumulated some major traction. Reacting to The Crew 2's new mode, the Stop Killing Games Twitter account says: "A little late to the news, but this is due to pressure from #StopKillingGames early on while the European Citizens' Initiative was launching in 2024." They also share a clip from a September 2024 video chat.

A little late to the news, but this is due to pressure from #StopKillingGames early on while the European Citizens' Initiative was launching in 2024 https://t.co/ucveDLyRds pic.twitter.com/Dt5sKPJaYBOctober 21, 2025

"Ubisoft announced that they're going to add offline modes to The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. Which honestly doesn't change our plans – or anything that we're doing at all," Stop Killing Games creator Ross Scott said at the time, describing it as a "big bonus or consolation prize."

The video continues: "They surprised me too, I did think there was a chance of that, but I never thought it would happen before some sort of ruling from one of the consumer protection agencies." The video then cuts to a separate clip from October 2024, where Scott says: "I 100% think that would not be happening without the campaign, so that's kind of a bonus."

