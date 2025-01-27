Smash Bros meets Metroidvania in Possessor(s), Heart Machine's new side-scrolling opus

There are some studio names that should immediately make you sit up and take note, and Heart Machine is one of them. Responsible for the Kickstarter mega-hit Hyper Light Drifter cosmic action-adventure Solar Ash, Alx Preston's studio has never failed to make artistically superb, thought-provoking and complex games. New title Possessor(s) looks unlikely to buck that trend, eschewing 3D exploration in favour of a 2D Metroidvania-style side-scrolling adventure as you guide Luca and her somewhat unhelpful companion Rehm, through a quarantined city ravaged by an interdimensional catastrophe.

But why the perspective change now? Studio founder, Axl Preston says it's all about keeping things fresh: "Side-scrolling is a new format for us to explore and that's been a joy. Returning back to our 2D roots has been an unexpected change, compared to the full form 3D we've been doing. We're also leaning more into our horror aspects. Trying to create new and different worlds every time we put something out there is part of how we keep people invested in our studio and our arc as an artistic voice in the community."

Hyper Fight Lifter

(Image credit: Heart Machine)

Key information Developer: Heart Machine

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform(s): PC, plus TBA consoles

Release date: 2025

The combat looks spectacular, at one point seeing the main character use an electric guitar as a melee weapon, a move likely inspired by the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards. Preston doesn't mention Keith, but explains: "We have an in-depth combat system in Possessor(s) with air juggling, combos, more complex combat generally. Something comparable to Smash Bros. since we're all big fans of that kind of game. We wanted to make something in a Metroidvania format that’s a little different, since that kind of game usually has less complex combat. That's one of our prerogatives."

But what of this horror slant? There are large eyes in the darkness, reminiscent of the Yomawari series, plus plenty of Kill Bill-style blood spatters in the game's trailer. But it's unusual for such tropes to be delivered in this aesthetic, which appears to blend anime sensibilities with an 80s-esque filter - a kind of low-fi, 'light leak' kind of mood. Suffice to say it looks absolutely gorgeous, and the idea of exploring it is mouthwatering.

Speaking of exploration, the game is set to be open-ended and free-roaming, allowing players to make their own decisions and discover the world at their own pace. With so many elements it's a tough one to pigeonhole into a genre, but Preston's willing to have a go: "It's a search-action game, or Metroidvania if you will. And it’s definitely non-linear. We want players to be able to discover how to go to where they want to be going, and explore more of spaces that they’ve been locked off from. The non-linear structure allows us to do very compelling things with narrative and action and exploration."

(Image credit: Heart Machine)

For anyone who's played the studio's previous games, this will be both unsurprising and very exciting. The prospect of another world to explore, full of secrets, lore and surprises fills us with glee. But that's just how Heart Machine does what it does. Heart Machine's website describes Possessor(s) as taking place across "the interconnected sprawl of a destroyed mega-city, from collapsed skyscrapers to an abandoned aquarium, all riddled with secrets," which Preston confirms will be "presented in a number of ways, including prominently within the environments and the tone and atmosphere we've set up. This approach is part of how we think about game design holistically."

Possessor(s) is not the only title currently in development at Heart Machine, with a full 3D sequel to Hyper Light Drifter, namely Hyper Light Breaker, also imminent, which we'll also be keeping a grotesquely enlarged eye on over the coming weeks. As for Possessor(s), it's headed to Steam in 2025 with unspecified 'console versions' also in the works, which likely means PS5 and Xbox Series platforms as well as the next Nintendo system, though the 2D style might still fit the existing Nintendo Switch. We do hope so.

