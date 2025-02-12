Developer behind beloved platformer Limbo regains ownership of his indie studio, announcing that "the road ahead will be entirely different"

Dino Patti, the executive producer behind puzzle platformers like Limbo and Inside, reveals that he has reacquired studio Jumpship three years after selling it.

Patti created Jumpship alongside film animator Chris Olsen in 2017, with the studio's debut game launching in 2022 as sci-fi adventure Somerville. That same year, Patti sold Jumpship to indie publisher Thunderful Games – a company that recently underwent restructuring and dealt with more than 100 layoffs. According to a new announcement from Thunderful and a post from Patti himself, however, Jumpship is back in the co-founder's hands.

"I sold my studio in 2022," writes Patti. "Today, I got it back. Today marks a new chapter for Jumpship. After Thunderful's acquisition in 2022 and recent changes, I've now reacquired the studio." It's not the same as it was, though. "Unfortunately, the company is now empty of employees, so the road ahead will be entirely different. But with every challenge comes an opportunity - it's always about moving forward with a bold and bright vision."

The executive continues, admitting that "the gaming industry needs fresh thinking, especially in how we treat our talent." He outlines his plan for Jumpship, including "a completely new direction" with "a bold reimagining of how talent can create and thrive" and "a vision where ambition and synergy with great talent unlock new possibilities." While Patti doesn't share precise details about Jumpship's future, he does hint toward "more details coming soon."

He concludes by assuring longtime fans that "one thing remains constant" about Jumpship: "our commitment to emotion-driven storytelling, gameplay, and innovation." Patti also adds that "sometimes the best new beginnings come from unexpected but familiar places" – and I'm inclined to agree. There's no telling what direction Jumpship will take from here, but if any games like Limbo or Somerville come out of it, I'll be content.



