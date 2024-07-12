After 22 years, three cult classic Kirby-style platformers Nintendo refused to release outside of Japan are finally available worldwide
Playable now via Nintendo Switch Online
In an exciting new move for all platformer fans globally, Nintendo has made three of its classic Starfy games available to players outside of Japan for the first time ever.
Kirby is adorable - but what if he was a starfish instead? The Legend of Starfy answers that burning question, featuring protagonist Starfy as he collects power-ups and swims his way through various platform-heavy stages. The series' original three games, Densetsu no Starfy 1, 2, and 3, were never localized or launched outside of Japan. Considering that the first entry was released back in 2002, that means a whopping 22 years have passed without worldwide access to Starfy's three defining OG titles.
Thankfully, that's no longer the case. Earlier today, Nintendo revealed that the original Starfy trio is available to play globally, albeit with a caveat. Anyone with an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription can dive straight into Densetsu no Starfy 1, 2, and 3 right now - if they don't mind the games' lack of proper translation. While the platformers are indeed finally playable worldwide, text in all three games is still presented in its original Japanese.
Starfy shouldn't be too difficult to figure out gameplay-wise, though - as one player writes, "I don't think these games are very text-heavy." Other longtime fans commenting on Nintendo's announcement describe it as an essential series for fans of other "platformers like Kirby and Wario." Some simply call Starfy "Kirby if Kirby was a starfish" - after all, the games revolve around running, jumping, performing so-fish-ticated spin attacks, and other classic platformer mechanics typically found in such retro gems.
Itching for more chaotic, cute platformer fun? Here are the best Kirby games around.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.