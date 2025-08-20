Smash hit kickstarter open-world game Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori shows off the beauty of its Mongolian setting

Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori has shown off a new trailer at the Future Games Show at gamescom, showing off its beautiful open-world as well as the many ways you'll need to interact with it.

Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori puts you in the saddle of a horse courier in 13th century Mongolia. Much of its runtime is given over to the enormous open world around you, as you travel across the many environments that make up this huge nation. It's a striking creation, and you can almost feel the wind in your hair as your character describes the feeling of riding over the plains.

The trailer is filled with plenty of interesting snippets showing off the way you'll make your way around Mongolia. There won't be any roads to travel down, so it'll be your job to plot your own route on the map. Occasionally, however, you might still run into some unfriendly faces - wolves live on these steppes, and you'll have to craft items to help you slip away from them. That means plenty of gathering resources, and a fair bit of hunting too - and as an experienced horse rider, you'll be doing that from horseback, so you'd better hope you're an extremely good shot.

Having done astonishingly well on Kickstarter - raising nearly $700,000 against a goal of barely 10% of that - Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori is closing in on its early access release date. The new trailer confirms that you'll be able to make your own way to Mongolia starting from November 4, so make sure to wishlist on Steam now.

