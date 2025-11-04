Rockstar co-founder says the studio's PS3 exclusive spy game Agent was killed because, unlike GTA, spy games should be "very frenetic" - "I question if you can even make a good open world spy game"

"An open world game does have moments like that when the story comes together, but for large portions it's a lot looser, and you're just hanging out"

Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser has given his perspective on why the studio's open-world spy game Agent never got off the ground.

For the uninitiated, Agent was first teased way back in 2007 and announced in 2009 as a PS3 exclusive, and although it was reportedly in development at Rockstar North for numerous years, Rockstar and publisher Take Two eventually went quiet on it, abandoning the trademark entirely in 2018. Weirdly, the company never officially, publicly canceled the game, and even today, has never given an explanation or explicit confirmation that it is canceled.

