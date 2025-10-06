Ghost of Yotei fans tap the sign on new open-world games – you don't have to compare it to Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a seven-year-old game, yes, but it's also considered one of history's most impressive, aided by developer Rockstar's penchant for paying attention to the smallest details and a supposed $540 million budget. That's all great. Ghost of Yotei fans want to know, can we move on please?

Ghost of Yotei – Sucker Punch's new Ghost of Tsushima sequel – has been getting some pushback online from people disappointed by animations in the $60 million game, and for other things that we won't bother getting into here. Let's ignore them as they should be ignored; Ghost of Yotei fans just want everyone to stop comparing new open-world games to Red Dead.

Ghost of Yotei (2025) vs Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)Rockstar Games is still the master of open-world titles. pic.twitter.com/ImWoobipriOctober 4, 2025

"Red Dead Redemption 2 is my favorite game ever, but we need to stop comparing everything to it," says game reviewer Synth Potato in response to a side-by-side video showing animations of walking on ice in both Yotei and Red Dead. "What Rockstar did was extraordinary but it had a $500M budget and 8 years of development. It's okay for games to be 70% as detailed if they’re made in half the time, Yotei is great."

"Red dead is a beautiful game," agrees a Twitter post with 132,000 likes as of writing, "but is also probably the worst thing to ever happen to video game discourse in history.

"Sometimes im reminded how annoying this community is," says another post with nearly 6,000 likes. "The fact sucker punch achieved it with 60 million and 5x less developers is absolutely remarkable." You can't expect everyone to walk on water – or in this case, ice.

I had more fun exploring Ghost of Yotei than I have in any other open-world game – not just this year, but ever.