Monster Hunter Wilds director admits his action RPG's "difficulty curve was a little lacking" at first, but he'd love it if anyone who dropped it at launch gave it another try

Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda has admitted that the game was perhaps a little too easy, while series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto says there are no plans to stop the series here.

Now that The Game Awards list of 2025 Game of the Year nominees is out, if you'd have shown it to me at the end of 2024, I'd have questioned the lack of Monster Hunter Wilds (well, after freaking out that there's a new Donkey Kong game). Capcom 's latest felt like it had all the momentum in the world going in, but a year filled with performance issues has significantly lowered the game's standing since launch, with it selling less than Monster Hunter Rise during the company's last quarter.

However, performance wasn't the only criticism levelled at the game; the fact that it was extremely easy was the other hot topic. At the PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 Japan Asia – where the game picked up the Grand Award and User's Choice Award – IGN Japan was on hand as the game's director and producer spoke to the press.

Tokuda explained, "This time, as a result of making the game easy to beat even for new players and players who could not clear it before, I think the difficulty curve was a little lacking for existing users."

However, he notes that that worked in the team's favor in the end, saying, "Monster Hunter has the characteristics of a title that gets regular updates, but player opinions were very helpful during the update process, and in order to make Monster Hunter Wilds better, the fans’ voices gave us power." He urges, "If you beat the game immediately after its release and stopped playing, I would appreciate it if you could pick it up again."

Meanwhile, the series producer Tsujimoto said even with the issues this game has faced, don't expect Monster Hunter to go anywhere. "Of course, we don’t intend to stop the series here. We plan to continue, and we want to let more people play," Tsujimoto said, adding that the team would also "like to think about things beyond the games so that we can further expand the potential of the Monster Hunter IP." So expect a sequel to the 2020 Monster Hunter movie any day now… or more likely just more weird collabs like that guitar.

