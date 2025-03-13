"Staying MTX and advertisement free is absolutely key": Almost 20 years later, RuneScape fan turns his MMO love into an old-school RPG where fitness is the grind

News
By published

Walkscape wants to get fans of MMOs or games like Pokemon Go to get moving

WalkScape
(Image credit: Not A Cult)

In 2006, lead WalkScape developer Schamppu discovered RuneScape. The iconic fantasy MMO, now reborn as Old School RuneScape, gave him a lifelong love of leveling skills and tinkering with game economies. This has carried right into his own game: a fitness-powered RPG where fitness is the grind and everything is not only free, but also advertisement and microtransaction-free.

WalkScape views game-ified exercise through an old-school MMO lens. Walking in real life progresses skills in-game, strengthening your character and propelling you toward new unlocks.

It started as a college hobby for Schamppu in 2022 but has developed into a two-man job with two added freelancers rounding out a team of four for Finnish studio Not A Cult. Schamppu wanted something exercise-related that felt motivational or aspirational and would click with his ADHD, but he wasn't thrilled with the selection of apps and games he saw.

"All the games I tried had some key flaws, like requiring a constant GPS connection, draining the phone battery or requiring constant attention while actually trying to exercise," he says. "Being an old RuneScape fan, I thought, how hard could it be to make a game that's just RuneScape hooked up to a pedometer?"

WalkScape

(Image credit: Not A Cult)

Simplicity is part of the pitch. "What gets a person up and moving is always dependent on the person themselves," Schamppu reckons. "Some don't need external motivators, many others do. WalkScape is just one way to motivate someone to walk more and it works for some, and doesn't for others. Players who find WalkScape helpful usually appreciate the fact that it doesn't get in the way of their 'normal' lives."

The obvious challenge here is that MMO gaming is a pretty sedentary hobby. To be fair, there are actually quite a few fitness buffs among the Old School RuneScape community, as well as other MMO communities. (Schamppu says the support and feedback from OSRS players has been great so far). But the question remains: how do you get gamers to get up and move? Or really, is this a game for MMO fans to begin with, or more for fans of GPS games like Pokemon Go?

"Currently we have players from both demographics," Schamppu says. "Our target audience is mostly working age people who care about their physical well-being and screentime. For Pokémon Go players we offer a more hands-off experience, which doesn't require as much of your personal time, while rewarding you for just walking around anywhere. In fact, WalkScape works perfectly well in combination with Pokémon Go!

"For MMO players we offer that fix of traveling in a fantasy world, hunting for legendary gear and leveling up your character in a package that actually increases your health and wellness. It's the perfect game for those who no longer have the time to spend grinding away in traditional MMOs, since in WalkScape you can play more by spending less time on the phone."

WalkScape Closed Beta TEASER - YouTube WalkScape Closed Beta TEASER - YouTube
Watch On

Beyond moving away from GPS data – which can be battery-intensive, highly sensitive, and prone to huge swings in content based on your location, as Schamppu puts it – WalkScape streamlines the experience further by actively avoiding any intrusive monetization – or, really, any monetization at all.

"Staying MTX and advertisement free is absolutely key for WalkScape," Schamppu says. "MTX and advertisement revenue correlates heavily with how much time the player spends actively engaged with the game. That's why so many other fitness games want to hog as much of the player's attention as possible. We consider this type of design to be contradictory to the goal of actually enhancing the players' physical well-being."

Instead, WalkScape is "100% community funded" via Patreon or Buy Me a Coffee: "Players can skip the waiting list and ensure access during the next invite wave, although many players decide to keep contributing even after gaining access."

WalkScape is still in development, but it's already in a "fully playable state" with "tens of thousands of players" providing feedback that informs updates. Features like combat, trading, quests, and device support will be added and expanded in future patches.

"Once those are done, we will transition into open beta and keep adding content to fill out the game world until the game is ready for full launch," Schamppu says. "We are aiming to transition into the open beta early 2026 and full launch during 2027."

"The main goal is to encourage people to use their legs more," he adds. "Whether this means buying a standing desk and treadmill for your work from home office or just walking two blocks instead of going by car or bus – it all counts. If you're already active, we don't require you to change anything about your daily life. Instead, we just reward you for the good work you do!"

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is being bought for $3.5 billion, CEO says it'll help its games be "'forever games' that will endure for future generations."

See more Mobile Gaming News
Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A player in space, firing a weapon at alien creatures in a pre-alpha screenshot of Stars Reach.
Making an MMO is like "founding a city" says Ultima Online and Star Wars Galaxies veteran, but his ambitious new sci-fi fantasy game sounds more like a "parallel world"
Old School RuneScape
Two of the most loyal MMO communities grab pitchforks and cancel subscriptions after RuneScape survey mentions paying $350 a year, in-game ads, and paid player support
Legacy: Steel &amp; Sorcery
A 13-year WoW veteran formed his own studio to make an RPG that plays like "World PvP: The Game" and feels like a mini MMO channeling "early Blizzard"
Stars Reach
Former Ultima Online lead wants his new MMO to satisfy the "huge, huge appetite" for "a more immersive parallel world" like the ones in Sword Art Online and Animal Crossing
Prologue
"If we can do it… This will be something groundbreaking": PUBG creator Brendan Greene is five years into making a 10,000km "realistic Minecraft" – but there's still a decade to go
Legacy: Steel &amp; Sorcery
As live service flops pile up, ex-World of Warcraft dev says his new mini MMO doesn’t need to be the next Helldivers 2 or Marvel Rivals: “It will be more of a meager, smaller start"
Latest in MMO Games
WalkScape
"Staying MTX and advertisement free is absolutely key": Almost 20 years later, RuneScape fan turns his MMO love into an old-school RPG where fitness is the grind
World of Warcraft Classic Fall of the Lich King
Blizzard boss says keeping World of Warcraft players happy for 20 years is so hard because the MMO is filled with "different demographics that only have so much time in their day"
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail screenshot showing the Warrior of Light, a man with lengthy swept-back brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair stubble, smiling slightly
As Final Fantasy 14 fans gear up for patch 7.2, Yoshi-P teases that the update will be the MMO's largest ever
World of Warcraft housing
World of Warcraft's new housing system lets you decorate without the floating hacks I've been using in Final Fantasy 14 for 11 years, and I weep
two aliens firing miniguns
4 years after shutting down, this dead sci-fi MMO is being brought back to life, but there's no word on its canceled TV show tie-in
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft guild cheats its way to winning Race for World First, gets caught, banned, then reverses its name and does it all over again
Latest in News
WalkScape
"Staying MTX and advertisement free is absolutely key": Almost 20 years later, RuneScape fan turns his MMO love into an old-school RPG where fitness is the grind
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man
Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough
Cabin Crew Life Simulator
"Success beyond expectations, earning over $100,000": This weird job sim made in a year would be torture for me, but it's changed its developer's life after "bitter failure"
The Toxic Avenger
Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake
Ori director says Microsoft thought the beloved Metroidvania was too hard, but he's "on the Miyazaki side" and believes "you have to overcome challenge"
Sonic and the Flash racing over water
We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic
More about mmo
World of Warcraft Classic Fall of the Lich King

Blizzard boss says keeping World of Warcraft players happy for 20 years is so hard because the MMO is filled with "different demographics that only have so much time in their day"
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail screenshot showing the Warrior of Light, a man with lengthy swept-back brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair stubble, smiling slightly

As Final Fantasy 14 fans gear up for patch 7.2, Yoshi-P teases that the update will be the MMO's largest ever
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man

Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough
See more latest
Most Popular
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man
Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough
The Toxic Avenger
Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake
Cabin Crew Life Simulator
"Success beyond expectations, earning over $100,000": This weird job sim made in a year would be torture for me, but it's changed its developer's life after "bitter failure"
Sonic and the Flash racing over water
We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic
Ori director says Microsoft thought the beloved Metroidvania was too hard, but he's "on the Miyazaki side" and believes "you have to overcome challenge"
The Life of Chuck
The first trailer for Mike Flanagan's Stephen King movie gives us a cryptic glimpse at the end of the world, and I'm already crying
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 14 - 16)
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
Overwatch 2
Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager