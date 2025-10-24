Meet the hungriest MMO player, an Old School RuneScape legend who's been eating 500,000 trout for the past week, impressing even the devs with their achievement: "What an absolute unit"

Are Old School RuneScape players OK? The answer depends on your perspective. Is eating hundreds of thousands of fish wrong? If so, one player clearly doesn't want to be right.

If you venture down to Edgeville, in world 499 of Old School Runescape, you might see a strange show occurring. It's not a circus, or part of any carnival – though it may evolve into one – but rather, one man's dedication to pescatarianism, as he consumes 500,000 trout.

Over that, actually, but I'll get to that in a minute. At Edgeville Bank, the hotspot for arts and culture, a player by the username Lousifer is chomping his way through half-a-million freshly caught and cooked fish in the name of, well, frankly, I don't know. Science? Exhibitionism? Fish murder? All of the above, probably.

We’ve taken a closer look at troutman, what an absolute unitWhen he eats 500k trouts we’ll announce the Sailing release date https://t.co/5fRMse3K1l pic.twitter.com/EKH2t394SiOctober 23, 2025

At time of writing, he's been at it for at least a week, getting noticed on r/2007Scape on Wednesday, October 22, where it's noted he was already five days deep. A screenshot showed he had 578,000 trout on his plate. Presumably he's done a lot of eating since then and the number has fluctuated radically.

Once developer Jagex caught wind, it guided onlookers towards the man's aquatic consumption. "Watch This Edgeville Man Eat 500,000 Trout," reads a poster, complete with a QR code to the world. "We've taken a closer look at troutman, what an absolute unit," the team adds on Twitter, with some accompanying stats. You just don't get great entertainment at such convenience any more.

Players are loving it. "The image says 500,000 trout, his Twitch channel says 5,000 trout, and when I arrived he was standing there, menacingly, eating 0 trout. What's going on here? I need answers," comments one Redditor.

"The little things that make this game a community. Screw group slayer runs or WoW raids," another comment states. "Truly, an up and coming modern legend. You're doing Guthix's work, brother – keep at it and smashing that Trout button, we're all here for the journey," says a third.

The journey to 500,000 trout starts with one single fish. Or rather, one dedicated OSRS player with a dream.

