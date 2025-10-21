MMO vet picks through the games industry carnage and blames "gigantic investments" in games that were "burning money": "A fraction of that could have created a lot of smaller games"

World of Warcraft vet and League of Legends MMO lead Greg Street skewers bad bets

Concord
(Image credit: Firewalk Studios)

The games industry remains mired in contraction, making it hard, among other things, for developers at multiple bands of the industry to find and maintain any sort of backing or funding. Greg Street, a veteran of World of Warcraft and Riot's purgatorial League of Legends MMO, has also found it difficult to land a deal at his new studio Fantastic Pixel Castle, and he reckons "one of the least excusable" reasons for the industry's woes is all the bad bets that big companies made on huge games that utterly tanked.

"Please indulge me in feeling salty for a moment," Street writes on LinkedIn. "I understand that almost nobody in the video game business is making deals right now, and those that do happen are very small.

