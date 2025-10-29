Minecraft is adding two new desert-based mobs in its next update: undead camels and even spookier skeletons that don't catch fire during the day

Mojang has revealed two new mobs coming to Minecraft in the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem update, making the desert that much more hostile.

The next major update, Mounts of Mayhem, was announced during Minecraft Live last month, and while the new Nautilus mob (which doubles as a new mount for the game) and inclusion of spears have been the headlines, Mojang has also confirmed some new enemy mobs to make things that much tougher for desert explorers. In a blog post on the Minecraft website, Mojang writes, "even more challengers have entered the arena formally known as the Overworld."

First to the plate is the Camel Husk – although contrary to being introduced as a challenger, it isn't actually a hostile mob. The post reads, "The days of lazy treks in the desert are OVER. No more sunbathing beneath badlands peaks – no more relaxed sunrises, because the new undead mob – the camel husk – that spawns there may be passive, but the mobs that ride it are most certainly not!"



The Camel Husk can be ridden by Husk or Parched mobs (more on them later), but if you manage to take out its rider (or two at a time), it'll immediately become a friend, allowing you to mount it right away.

While skeletons in Minecraft have the key weakness of hating the sunlight as much as your average League of Legends ranked player (joking), the Parched is a new variant that excels in the desert climate, blasting arrows your way at any time of the day. They can also ride on the back of the Camel Husks for a bit of cooperation.

Speaking of mounts, the new update also allows them to swim. While the Nautilus is obviously the ideal mount for swimming, you'll now be able to traverse waters "at a slower pace" with all in-game. These changes are available right now for those who have enabled snapshots in Minecraft: Java Edition, with the preview for Bedrock and beta set to arrive "very soon."

