"I can't believe I just beat Minecraft in an Overwatch queue": Streamer beats Minecraft while in a 2-hour wait, putting my procrastination to shame

What do you do when a multiplayer game's queue lasts too long? Scroll on your phone? Grab a snack? Give up? Stare into the endless void? One streamer decided to be so productive, it puts all my bad habits to shame, beating the entirety of Minecraft for the very first time while waiting in an Overwatch 2 queue.

"I BEAT MINECRAFT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN AN OVERWATCH QUEUE LETS GOOOOOOOOOO. 9.4 HOUR SPEEDRUN," streamer Aspen celebrated in a recent tweet.

In yesterday's stream, Aspen had the unfortunate luck of queueing for a game of Overwatch 2 in the middle of server maintenance. Normally, reloading the game and waiting a while would sort out of the problem of overly long queues. Aspen instead decided to pick up where they left off on their Minecraft "speedrun".

In the time it took to find a match, Aspen properly rolled credits on the truly never-ending survival game, beating the Ender Dragon before Overwatch 2's more than two-hour queue was done.

"I won! Oh my gosh, I can't believe I just beat Minecraft in an Overwatch queue," Aspen said on stream, explaining that her 9-ish hour playthrough took around a week to complete "every game between every queue."

While 9.4 hours isn't necessarily considered impressive as far as Minecraft speedruns go, this is Aspen's first run across the blocky classic, and most of it was accomplished while getting interrupted by Overwatch matches here and there, so I can't say I'd have done any better under the same circumstances.

