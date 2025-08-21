You probably saw it coming: Persona 5 announces its 107th gaming crossover, this time with an Overwatch 2 event that's sure to bring some sick cosmetics
Juno as Haru? Joker as Soldier 76? Morgana as?
I never knew I yearned for an Overwatch 2 and Persona collaboration so much until I saw Joker's iconic silhouette at the end of a trailer for the evergreen hero shooter, and now, it might be the first ever crossover event that makes me break the bank.
Blizzard Entertainment today released a trailer for Overwatch 2: Season 18, which is kicking off on August 26. If you stick around until the very end, you'll see a really familiar shadow donning a face mask and pulling up their probably sweaty leather gloves.
The Overwatch 2 team hasn't said anything more about the imminent collaboration, but we know how this goes by now. After all, we've seen it play out with the shooter's Street Fighter, Diablo, K-pop, and anime collabs. A teaser is followed by a full trailer followed by a cosmetics bundle that makes Overwatch's iconic cast cosplay as similarly iconic characters.
I'm guessing Reinhardt will get the honour of dressing up as my beloved Ryuji since his big hammer can pretty easily just become a big bat. Sombra can safely be Futaba. They're both hackers, right? Mercy always gets a skin, so she'll likely call dibs on Ann. Haru and Juno share a voice actor, so there's that. Everyone else? Who knows? Though I'd be pretty excited to see Morgana piloting Hamster's weaponized exercise ball.
The fact that Persona 5 has collaborated with approximately 107 or so other games doesn't really dull the prospect of seeing Joker and Co. again since Overwatch's skins are, for the most part, pretty top tier across the board, even if I'm finally ready to move on to the next generation of Persona. (Please, Atlus.)
Elsewhere in the trailer, Blizzard announced that some more characters are being added to Overwatch's newest, third-person, buildcrafting mode, alongside fresh looks at Wuyang, the upcoming support character who's apparently not a sign of things to come in terms of character design.
Overwatch 2 director thinks "competition is healthy" in the hero shooter space, but says the FPS' new features aren't "a response to Marvel Rivals"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.