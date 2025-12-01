"'Here is existential pain, live with it'": Expedition 33 actor Ben Starr says the JRPG's powerful story "represents so much of the reason why I continue to play games"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 owes its spectacular success to burning love, says Verso actor Ben Starr in an interview with GamesRadar+ and Future Games Show during the Golden Joystick Awards 2025. It "was made with love, and it was made for a very specific audience, and it just turns out that the audience for this game was bigger than people thought."

"As a huge fan of RPGs, a person who was raised on these things – what an amazing thing to have a game that is so widely loved, and celebrated, and represents so much of the reason why I continue to play games," Starr continues. "It's the reason I'm in games. And I think it's a timely story."

With characters hopeful for salvation as often as they are forced to despair, Expedition 33 is a storm "in a very specific way that asks incredibly hard questions, and it doesn't give you an answer, and it doesn't resolve," Starr says.