Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi "deeply moved to be back on Xbox" with Fantasian, 17 years after dropping his last under-appreciated Xbox 360 JRPG

Fantasian Neo Dimension marks a monumental return to Xbox consoles for Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, whose last game to release on a Microsoft platform came over 17 years ago when Lost Odyssey launched on the Xbox 360.

It's official - Mistwalker's recent JRPG Fantasian Neo Dimension has finally left its mobile jail to drop on consoles and PC. The game was previously an Apple Arcade exclusive, sitting on just the one storefront since its release back in 2021. It's a big day for the studio and for founder Sakaguchi, who explains why Fantasian Neo Dimension's move onto new platforms, particularly Xbox, is an especially significant moment in his lengthy career.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension - Launch Trailer

Speaking in an interview with Famitsu , Sakaguchi describes how exciting it was to learn that the JRPG was branching out to consoles - and most importantly, the Xbox Series X|S. "When I found out that it would be released on Xbox as well as Nintendo Switch," says the lead, "I thought, 'Oh, they're aiming for the world.'" The legendary developer then references his last two games to launch on an Xbox, Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey.

"I made Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey on Xbox," describes Sakaguchi, "so I was deeply moved to be back on Xbox." Considering the number of years that have passed since then, it's not hard to see why Fantasian Neo Dimension's release is so important. Blue Dragon first launched in 2006 on the Xbox 360, while Lost Odyssey came a year later in 2007 - meaning that after 17 years, Mistwalker has returned to Xbox with another banger.

