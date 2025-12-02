Final Fantasy creator finds plans for his first-ever game with Square while "decluttering," featuring detailed instructions like "give apple" to get a "kiss" and "kill lion with revolver"

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is decluttering his files, and has recently unearthed the original 1984 pitch for his first game, drawn on graph paper with very detailed instructions on what the game entails, and cute drawings to go alongside it.

Sakaguchi shares on Twitter several images from his original pitch, all of which are hand-written on graph paper. As translated by GamesRadar+, the tweet reads, "As part of my decluttering series. 1984. The first game proposal I wrote."

As spotted by the geniuses at Automaton , the game in the plans appears to be The Death Trap, which is not only Sakaguchi's first game, but the first game released by Square. Sakaguchi worked with Square for two decades starting in 1983, with his most famous game of course being the original Final Fantasy, which launched in 1987.