Final Fantasy creator finds plans for his first-ever game with Square while "decluttering," featuring detailed instructions like "give apple" to get a "kiss" and "kill lion with revolver"

Hironobu Sakaguchi has plenty of treasures in his declutter pile

(Image credit: Square)

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is decluttering his files, and has recently unearthed the original 1984 pitch for his first game, drawn on graph paper with very detailed instructions on what the game entails, and cute drawings to go alongside it.

Sakaguchi shares on Twitter several images from his original pitch, all of which are hand-written on graph paper. As translated by GamesRadar+, the tweet reads, "As part of my decluttering series. 1984. The first game proposal I wrote."