Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts fans' disappointment at Octopath Traveler 0's reveal as "Square Enix's beloved series" doesn't get the JRPG's producer down: "I'm not hurt"

During PlayStation's recent State of Play Japan, some people were disappointed when a game that was introduced as a part of "Square Enix's beloved series" turned out to be Octopath Traveler 0. Some of those who were expecting something from a long-established series like Final Fantasy , Kingdom Hearts , or Mana , took to social media to express their disappointment after the show.

This feedback reached the eyes of Octopath Traveler 0's producer Hirohito Suzuki, who said he was honored the game was introduced in this way, but acknowledged that the reveal "may not match everyone's expectations." He followed up by urging people that "wonder why it's beloved" to check out the demo.

While Suzuki took the opportunity to turn the situation into a positive, there were still worries that his feelings had been hurt. Luckily, Suzuki returned to social media to assure people that he's alright. "Some kind-hearted game fans seem worried," Suzuki writes. "So I'd like to share a few thoughts."

Some kind-hearted game fans seem worried, so I'd like to share a few thoughts.I started as a game designer and later became a producer. Through that journey, I've learned that what I love in game design and what players embrace don't always align.So please don't worry.

He continues by pointing out his experience in the industry. "I've learned that what I love in game design and what players embrace don't always align," Suzuki says. "So please don't worry. I'm not hurt. People's expectations and what they found were different – that’s true. But it doesn't mean my work isn't loved."

You can check out the next entry in Square Enix's beloved series for yourself by watching the latest State of Play Japan trailer, or by downloading the recently released demo.

