After 20 years, one of the longest-running JRPG stories is "about 80-90% complete" and finally coming to an end

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak's director has confirmed that the long-running JRPG saga is "about 80-90% complete."

Speaking to GameSpot recently, director Toshihiro Kondo was asked about whether there was a planned end to the ongoing Trails series. The outlet points out that we're on the fourth arc in the wider Trails series since the JRPG saga first spawned into existence in 2004, and wonders whether there's a specific number of arcs left.

"Actually, the series has progressed to the point where its main story is about 80-90% complete," Kondo responded. "And so while there will be games that come out, and those could be in the form of another arc after this, it won't continue on too much longer. And you won't see an arc as big as Cold Steel again. Though we're currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of the series, you won't see a 30th or 40th anniversary."

So rest assured that although we're now past 20 years since the Trails saga launched, it certainly won't continue for another 20 years. But Kondo doesn't dispel speculation that the Trails series could continue through another arc after the ongoing fourth one has wrapped up. We could well be in for a fifth Trails arc, or even a new overarching storyline instead.

"As for a direct successor to the Trail series, there's nothing specifically planned – we're just extremely focused on finishing up Trails," Kondo added. "However, in terms of new IPs, there are actually several things that are actively being worked on right now."

When The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie launched in July 2023, we calculated that you'd effectively need to have played 658 hours worth of other games in the series to be properly prepared for the new entry. That's only going to get longer now, because The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak has just launched, and Trails Through Daybreak 2 is planned to launch in the west in early 2025.

Hell, The Legend of Heroes is technically a spin-off of the Trails series, but you won't find me getting into the wider ramifications of Kondo's new comments in that context.

