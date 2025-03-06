Until Dawn Remake developer “effectively closed” following an unannounced wave of layoffs hitting the company

“Sony said after the game they might greenlight more funding for updates, but it looks like they didn’t”

Much of the team behind the recent Until Dawn Remake have reportedly been laid off.

2024’s Until Dawn remake sort of came and went when it was released back in October. While the response was firmly middle-of-the-road, due to performance issues and lackluster additions, it finally brought the 2015 classic to PC and PS5. However, the game’s issues being sorted in the near future seem unlikely, as reports have emerged that the studio behind the remake – Ballistic Moon – has laid off the majority of its staff and is “effectively closed.”

The studio announced a round of layoffs via a LinkedIn post back in September upon the completion of the remake, where it said it had to “significantly scale down our team to secure the future of our studio.” However, a report from Insider Gaming claims that the studio quietly had another round of layoffs in December 2024, laying off a further 20 developers on top of the 40-plus laid off in September.

With this extra batch of layoffs, Insider Gaming’s sources state that “only the studio’s founders remain and ‘possibly’ a handful of employees ‘at most.’” One source said, “People are sharing bugs they’ve found in the game to make the team aware, but there is no one working on patch support for the game anymore,” before adding, “The studio has effectively closed now.”

Another source stated that discussions with Sony for future projects were talked about but ultimately fell through, saying, “Sony said after the game they might greenlight more funding for updates, but it looks like they didn’t.” While another employee claimed that the redundancies were announced following “weeks of unpaid overtime.”

Following the release of the remake, a film adaptation of Until Dawn is set to release this year, with the first trailer releasing last month.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

