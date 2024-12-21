The long-awaited next entry in the cult classic horror RPG series Pathologic is getting a free "prelude" game, and after 19 years we'll finally see the mysterious Capital

Pathologic 3, the first new entry in the cult classic horror RPG series in five years, is getting a free prelude game next year and it'll give our first ever look at the mysterious Capital.

Developer Ice-Pick Lodge announced Pathologic 3: Prelude over on Steam, saying it's "akin to a demo version, but not quite." Basically, you'll be able to experience "fragments of gameplay mechanics" leading up to the full game's intro, which will partially overlap with the prelude.

Ice-Pick did something similar with Marble's Nest, a playable teaser for Pathologic 2, but that was its own distinct story while the Pathologic 3 prelude leads directly into the full game.

It's unclear how meaty the prelude is, but considering it's being billed as roughly demo-like in scope, I'd imagine it's no more than a couple of hours at most. Ice-Pick also confirmed it has "several unique scenes" beyond the stuff that's in the intro of the full game.

Notably, this will be first time in the 19 years since the first Pathologic game released that we actually get to see the mysterious Capital, which is frequently referenced in Pathologic and the remake/sequel Pathologic 2. Despite hearing about it in both games, little is actually known about the Capital, so hopefully Pathologic 3 is the game that finally unravels that long-held mystery.

Pathologic 3: Prelude doesn't have a release date, which isn't surprising because neither does Pathologic 3. Both are due to launch on PC and consoles in 2025.

