The Last of Us' David actor Nolan North wishes he could have played his character in the HBO show, but no one reached out: "It would've been so great to have brought him to life"

Though a couple of the video game's voice actors got to cross over in HBO's The Last of Us, Nolan North hasn't been one of them, at least not yet. He's sad about not having the chance, wishing he could've helped bring the despicable David to life for the small screen adaptation.

"My only regret is HBO didn't reach out and ask me to play David in the TV series," North tells Fall Damage. "I grow a fantastic beard when necessary." He laments it "would've been so great to have brought him to life," noting the presence of Joel performer Troy Baker in those scenes.

"Troy was his sidekick, and I think fans would’ve lost it for the two of us doing that together," North states. He and Baker are known to be great fans and occasional collaborators, and being on-screen together in such a capacity would’ve definitely been a moment for the franchise's fandom.

David is a short-lived but memorable aspect of the narrative, a cannibalistic tribal leader who captures Ellie after Joel kills one of his people. His right-hand man is James, who assists in the slaughter and torture, and they nearly get the better of Ellie before an injured Joel manages to recover and save her.

The encounter is the catalyst for a deeper dynamic in Joel and Ellie's relationship. Scott Shepherd portrays David in the show, with a menacing performance fitting of the character, while Baker is James.

North finishes by praising The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog's process. "I used to call Naughty Dog, 'Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory,'" he says. "You don't understand how it's made but it’s delicious when you get it."

