Indie dev says screw it, here's evil Hideo Kojima, and gives players the tools to make their own cameos in horror game about monsters disguised as people

Honey, I know how much you've wanted to become an otherworldly monster in a human skinsuit, so… horror publisher Critical Reflex has released an official editing guide for inserting yourself into new paranoia sim No, I'm not a Human.

Russian developer Trioskaz's newly released visual novel requires players to determine whether the creatures knocking at their door are simply humans, or imposter Visitors that must be efficiently dispatched with a shotgun. The game has a distinct visual style, so players have eagerly been applying it to their own images – and Critical Reflex is cool with that.

"We've seen a lot of you inserting your own OCs and stuff into No, I'm not a Human," the publisher writes in a Bluesky post, "so we made a template for y'all to make things even easier.

"Go wild, have fun." Critical Reflex demonstrates with a photo of Hideo Kojima tapping his glasses mysteriously while drenched in No, I'm not a Human's distinctive night vision green. The image begs the question: If the acclaimed director behind decades of influential video games like Metal Gear and Death Stranding rapped at your door late at night, would you let him in? Personally, no. I'd be too worried that he was going to scan me.

Anyway, the No, I'm not a Human editing suggestions are simple enough to follow once you download them (the Google Docs preview of the instructions seem to be too pixelated to read). Just open Critical Reflex's template in Photoshop, add your own creature to its center, and ponder what it means to be human.

