After 15 years and a $120,000 Kickstarter push, this cult horror dev has finally released a successor to their 2006 breakout game

One cult horror developer is back with a spiritual successor to the game that put them on the map almost two decades ago.

Agustin Cordes became a noted name in horror games, mainly because his 2006 debut Scratches was a spooky, plodding mystery that riffed on Myst to create some unforgettable scares, and partly because it was also the first commercial adventure game created in Argentina.

After 19 years, he's finally put out another point-and-click horror with Asylum, which has gone through its own bumpy ride over the years.

Asylum was first announced in 2010 as a successor of sorts to Scratches. It was still a horror game. It was still a point-and-clicker that gave you full 360 control of the camera. And it was still set to build on those mystery elements. A 2013 Kickstarter campaign even helped developer Senscape raise nearly $120,000, so why did it take so long to finally cross the finish line?

In a Kickstarter FAQ, the developer explains that Asylum was being made "on a shoestring budget, with money from our own pocket," and the small team were only working occasional shifts, which made schedules difficult to balance. On top of that, Asylum is also three times the size of Scratches "and far more detailed," with over 100 explorable rooms and a massive structure that's as "architecturally correct as possible."

"As if all this craziness wasn’t enough, we’ve been developing our own game engine," the FAQ continues. "From scratch. Ever hear when developers prefer to stick with pre-made engines instead of developing their own? Well, there’s a good reason for that." One FAQ was apparently "Are you insane?" to which the developer responded with "Just a little bit."

On Steam, Senscape say the game's "inspired by H. P. Lovecraft, Hammer Films and twisted Euro Horror from the 80s," as you'll be trekking through the zig-zagging institute, all while dealing with its odd inhabitants and fighting off disturbing visions of your own.

