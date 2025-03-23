After 15 years and a $120,000 Kickstarter push, this cult horror dev has finally released a successor to their 2006 breakout game

News
By published

Asylum was first announced in 2010

First-person screenshot from ASYLUM, showing the protagonist&#039;s hand holding up a notebook while walking through a dark corridor.
(Image credit: Senscape)

One cult horror developer is back with a spiritual successor to the game that put them on the map almost two decades ago.

Agustin Cordes became a noted name in horror games, mainly because his 2006 debut Scratches was a spooky, plodding mystery that riffed on Myst to create some unforgettable scares, and partly because it was also the first commercial adventure game created in Argentina.

After 19 years, he's finally put out another point-and-click horror with Asylum, which has gone through its own bumpy ride over the years.

Asylum was first announced in 2010 as a successor of sorts to Scratches. It was still a horror game. It was still a point-and-clicker that gave you full 360 control of the camera. And it was still set to build on those mystery elements. A 2013 Kickstarter campaign even helped developer Senscape raise nearly $120,000, so why did it take so long to finally cross the finish line?

In a Kickstarter FAQ, the developer explains that Asylum was being made "on a shoestring budget, with money from our own pocket," and the small team were only working occasional shifts, which made schedules difficult to balance. On top of that, Asylum is also three times the size of Scratches "and far more detailed," with over 100 explorable rooms and a massive structure that's as "architecturally correct as possible."

"As if all this craziness wasn’t enough, we’ve been developing our own game engine," the FAQ continues. "From scratch. Ever hear when developers prefer to stick with pre-made engines instead of developing their own? Well, there’s a good reason for that." One FAQ was apparently "Are you insane?" to which the developer responded with "Just a little bit."

On Steam, Senscape say the game's "inspired by H. P. Lovecraft, Hammer Films and twisted Euro Horror from the 80s," as you'll be trekking through the zig-zagging institute, all while dealing with its odd inhabitants and fighting off disturbing visions of your own.

While you're here, check out the best horror games of all time.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Sinking City 2
After a years-long battle with its publisher, Ukraine-based studio reveals first gameplay footage of survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2, launches Kickstarter, and hits $100,000 goal in hours
A crew member in Mouthwashing sat on the floor holding herself
"This is incredibly rare": How Mouthwashing quietly became 2024's breakout horror hit
Post Trauma screenshot
This survival horror Steam Next Fest demo doesn't care that its puzzles are breaking me because it knows I'll stay for the immaculate Silent Hill vibes
Awaria
The Helltaker creator has a new free game with ghost girls instead of demon girls, and after less than a month it's got over 9,000 Steam reviews at 96% positive
The Stone of Madness screenshot of Alfredo and Eduardo facing a large moveable crate, with an enemy standing guard outside the room.
Escaping an asylum hidden in an 18th century Spanish monastery is a curious concept for a stealth game, but I couldn't put this one down
Mouthwashing screenshot of the captain Curly covered in bandages
After hitting 500,000 copies sold and nearly 24,000 reviews on Steam, viral $13 horror game Mouthwashing is coming to consoles this year
Latest in Horror Games
First-person screenshot from ASYLUM, showing the protagonist&#039;s hand holding up a notebook while walking through a dark corridor.
After 15 years and a $120,000 Kickstarter push, this cult horror dev has finally released a successor to their 2006 breakout game
Silent Hill 2
Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles
A player carrying a potion in horror game REPO.
REPO Strength explained and how to upgrade it
A room in horror game REPO.
How to play REPO
I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
For 30 years, PC gamers have been keeping this cult classic horror game based on a 58-year-old short story to themselves, but next week it's finally coming to consoles
The Apex Predator in horror game Repo.
After blowing up on Steam, indie horror hit Repo confirms its first major update will include a new map and a 'duck bucket'
Latest in News
First-person screenshot from ASYLUM, showing the protagonist&#039;s hand holding up a notebook while walking through a dark corridor.
After 15 years and a $120,000 Kickstarter push, this cult horror dev has finally released a successor to their 2006 breakout game
screenshot from Rogue Light Deck Builder showing a claymation figure sitting behind a desk.
With 97% positive reviews on Steam, Rogue Light Deck Builder is a hilarious $3 parody game that takes its name very literally
Lady Dimitrescu and Austin Abrams
The new Resident Evil movie may have found a lead in a Euphoria star
Leatherface and Glen Powell
Glenn Powell could be taking a swing at a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
New Alien: Earth clip shows the last of another expendable crew
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance season 2
There might have been another reason for Mark's decision in the Severance season 2 finale
More about horror
Silent Hill 2

Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles
A player carrying a potion in horror game REPO.

REPO Strength explained and how to upgrade it
Naoe perched in front of a castle in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

I've spent 20 hours in Assassin's Creed Shadows chasing drip and decor, and it's proving to be my biggest source of motivation in the RPG
See more latest
Most Popular
screenshot from Rogue Light Deck Builder showing a claymation figure sitting behind a desk.
With 97% positive reviews on Steam, Rogue Light Deck Builder is a hilarious $3 parody game that takes its name very literally
Lady Dimitrescu and Austin Abrams
The new Resident Evil movie may have found a lead in a Euphoria star
Leatherface and Glen Powell
Glenn Powell could be taking a swing at a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Chainsaw Man
Chainsaw Man movie release date confirmed
Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
New Alien: Earth clip shows the last of another expendable crew
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance season 2
There might have been another reason for Mark's decision in the Severance season 2 finale
Silent Hill f art showing a person covered in plants
Silent Hill f has been pre-emptively banned in Australia, with no reason given for the 'refused classification' rating
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows review gameplay showing Yasuke overlooking the sea and lush green scenery
Assassin's Creed Shadows has already "surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey" with 2 million players and counting
A Dragon Age character stares out against a blue background.
BioWare makes a return to Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a surprise PC update, months after layoffs and a seemingly final patch
Helldivers 2 screenshot showing someone using a big gun
Helldivers 2 boss says "death and rebirth" is a natural part of the games industry, but it's "unnecessarily brutal" right now "because we don't diversify enough"