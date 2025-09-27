Here's how to watch the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

The PC Gaming Show returns with its first ever trip to Japan, with the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct taking place tomorrow to line up with the Tokyo Games Show.

Headed up by hosts Elle Osili-Wood and Midas from PC Gamer, you'll be able to watch the show tomorrow, September 28 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm BST (and 1am JST on September 29 if you're planning on staying up late in the home nation).

And you'll have your pick of where to watch, as the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct will be available to stream via PC Gamer’s YouTube, Twitch, X and Facebook channels, as well as on Steam, Bilibili, and right here at GamesRadar+. Alternatively, you can catch official co-streams from creators like CohhCarnage and MissMikkaa.

The show promises a glimpse at the reality of Tokyo Games Show and PC development in Japan, with a look at more than 30 games from publishers including Devolver Digital, Annapurna Interactive, and Ubisoft. There'll be an interview with Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4's devs, updates on Killing Floor 3, a new trailer for anticipated hack 'n' slash roguelike Morbid Metal, and a trailer reveal from Japanese developer Takibi Games in partnership with acclaimed strategy publisher Hooded Horse.

