GTA 6, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Peak, and Ghost of Yotei all win big after Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's mammoth Golden Joystick Awards haul

While the big winner at tonight's Golden Joystick Awards might have been Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 , a whole host of big titles found themselves in the runner's up spot with a pair of awards each.

Ghost of Yotei claimed titles for Best Audio Design and Console Game of the Year, Peak won Best Multiplayer Game and Streamer's Choice, and Hollow Knight: Silksong was named PC Game of the Year and the Best Indie Game in the Self-Published category. While clearly not out yet, GTA 6 managed to net a couple of wins too, picking up the Most Wanted award and the Best Game Trailer award for Trailer 2.

The fact that the second highest number of wins was only two is evidence of just how dominant Clair Obscur proved to be on the night. In winning seven total awards, included the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year title, the RPG debut from French studio Sandfall Interactive tied the record set by Baldur's Gate 3 studio Larian for the most awards won on a single night. Expedition 33 won four awards by itself, with a Studio of the Year award for Sandfall and wins in both the Lead and Supporting Performer categories for Maelle actress Jennifer English and Verso actor Ben Starr.