GTA 6, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Peak, and Ghost of Yotei all win big after Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's mammoth Golden Joystick Awards haul

Four games claimed runners-up status

GTA 6
While the big winner at tonight's Golden Joystick Awards might have been Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a whole host of big titles found themselves in the runner's up spot with a pair of awards each.

Ghost of Yotei claimed titles for Best Audio Design and Console Game of the Year, Peak won Best Multiplayer Game and Streamer's Choice, and Hollow Knight: Silksong was named PC Game of the Year and the Best Indie Game in the Self-Published category. While clearly not out yet, GTA 6 managed to net a couple of wins too, picking up the Most Wanted award and the Best Game Trailer award for Trailer 2.