Gorgeous Dispatch criminal was apparently based on a popular soda ad, according to art director: "And the body type of LeanBeefPatty"

Malevola is a LeanPepsiCan

Flambee, Prism, Malevola, Invisigal, and Golem at the taco restaurant in Dispatch
Don't be surprised if, despite her iron abs, Dispatch demon Malevola displays a strong taste for high fructose corn syrup. Her character design was apparently inspired by a '90s Pepsi advertisement.

"She represents 'sexy demon lady,'" Dispatch art director Derek Stratton tells IGN about Malevola – if you were wondering whether her blood-red lipstick and itsy bitsy cutoffs might have some more metaphorical meaning. She's supermodel Cindy Crawford meets fitness influencer LeanBeefPatty.