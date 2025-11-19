Gorgeous Dispatch criminal was apparently based on a popular soda ad, according to art director: "And the body type of LeanBeefPatty"

Don't be surprised if, despite her iron abs, Dispatch demon Malevola displays a strong taste for high fructose corn syrup. Her character design was apparently inspired by a '90s Pepsi advertisement.

"She represents 'sexy demon lady,'" Dispatch art director Derek Stratton tells IGN about Malevola – if you were wondering whether her blood-red lipstick and itsy bitsy cutoffs might have some more metaphorical meaning. She's supermodel Cindy Crawford meets fitness influencer LeanBeefPatty.

"Out comes Cindy Crawford in a white bodysuit and cut-off jean shorts, and high heels," Stratton continues, recalling the notorious 1992 ad where Crawford patronizes a vending machine with undeniable sex. "Everybody lost their mind. And that's what Malevola was based off of." The down-to-earth demon wears Crawford's same outfit, just with her bodysuit hiked a bit higher to better suit her razor blade hips...