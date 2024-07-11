The happiest dwarves in gaming get even happier as Italian dwarf metal band releases 5-minute anthem for co-op hit Deep Rock Galactic: "It's been on loop for an hour now"

It must be a day that ends in Y, because it's a glorious day to be a Deep Rock Galactic fan . The most wholesome community of dwarfs in all of gaming is finally living out one of its greatest dreams: a full-fat collaboration with Italian dwarf metal band Wind Rose, which has just released a five-minute track styled after DRG's iconic motto, "Rock and Stone," via Napalm Records.

"Dwarfs from around the world, we heard you!" Wind Rose said in a tweet. "We teamed up with Deep Rock Galactic to release our new single 'Rock And Stone', which will be the ultimate anthem of Dwarf Metal!"

Wind Rose is technically a power metal band, but the group's love of dwarven themes, from tracks like "Drunken Dwarves" and "Mine Mine Mine," to the consistently armored and bearded presentation, has earned them the dwarven metal crown.

WIND ROSE - Rock and Stone (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

The new song "Rock and Stone" is, to put it mildly, more of that. To put it less mildly, this may well be the song to point to if anyone understandably asks you what the heck dwarf metal is. The titular phrase comes up about a thousand times, it's chock-full of Deep Rock Galactic references, the music video has battle axes and chain guns, and I think we can all get behind the unifying theme here: "United we stand, divided we fall. If you don't Rock and Stone, you ain't coming home." Words to live by.

Naturally, the Deep Rock Galactic community is over the moon. A developer – sorry, dwarveloper – from DRG studio Ghost Ship Games shared the video with the game's official Reddit, and the comments on the post, much like those on YouTube and Twitter, yet again reveal a degree of love and camaraderie that any multiplayer game would kill for.

"For those about to rock and stone, we salute you," reads the top comment, from Rough_Button8832.

"It's been on loop for an hour now," chimes in LukeMaster12_ITA. (It's been on loop the entire time I've been writing this article, too.)

"Have been listening to it on repeat since this morning. Brings a tear to me eye. Rock and stone in the heart, lads," echoes RangerTursi.

If you want to experience this dwarven power up close and personal, Wind Rose is currently on tour , with its next few shows hitting Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and more.