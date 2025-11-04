If there's anything gamers love more than playing video games, it's arguing about video games on the internet. Yet, every once in a while, a question comes around with an answer so obvious that it's tough to even put up a fight about. Like yes, obviously, Doom 2's Super Shotgun is the GOAT FPS weapon. Even legendary Doom designer John Romero isn't about to put up any false modesty about it.

The Twitter account for the revived Apogee Entertainment brand posed a straightforward question over the weekend: "What's the most satisfying weapon in gaming history?" Given the brand doing the asking, you probably wouldn't be too surprised to hear that most of the replies name classic FPS weapons, like Half-Life 2's Gravity Gun, Doom's BFG, or the Quake railgun.

But one weapon packing two barrels of destruction keeps coming up, and Romero put it in the simplest terms possible: "Super Shotgun." As our friends at PC Gamer note, the iconic Doom 2 armament is probably the closest thing to an objective answer this question can have. Iconic, powerful, and there nearly from the dawn of FPS history. You might have a personal favorite, but how can you argue against the Super Shotgun?

There's something a little Obama Awards Obama a Medal about Romero naming a weapon from his own game for this honor, but, well, he's right. And he's been pretty consistent about saying it. He responded to a similar prompt in 2023 to name the Super Shotgun the "most iconic weapon in gaming," and took the time to tell a fan with incorrect weapon opinions that "the super shotgun is the GOAT." There's no fighting with the legend on this, I'm afraid.

These are the best FPS games you can play today.