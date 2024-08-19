It cost over $500,000 for Steam's newest highest-level user to claim his top spot, and he's risking it all over a single Counter-Strike gun

It's official - a new user has overtaken the previous highest-level profile's spot on Steam, and it cost him over half a million bucks to reach it.

As spotted on SteamDB , Steam's new high-level king is no longer St4ck - it's a user who goes by "stasik." Stasik sits at a mind-boggling level of 5,960 on Valve 's PC gaming platform, almost a full thousand levels ahead of previous first-place holder St4ck. For those wondering how much it would cost to reach such a wildly high level on Steam, YouTuber ohnePixel has done the math - and it's a lot. A lot, a lot.

According to ohnePixel, stasik has spent somewhere over between $500,000 to $700,000 to reach the number one spot - and that estimate was calculated back when stasik was at level 5,101, not 5,960 like he currently is. His actual profile is worth far more than just half a million, though - stasik owns various valuable items and Counter-Strike 2 skins, many of which cost thousands of dollars each. It all feels like some sort of gamer-centric version of NFT trading.

the NEW highest level on steam ($700,000) - YouTube Watch On

Stasik's high-level profile also boasts a plethora of game bans, stickers arranged to form slurs and other explicit or offensive images on Counter-Strike weapons, and a "Discord kitten" - with a link presumably redirecting to his partner's own profile. One notable example of an expensive rifle distastefully decorated with a racial slur includes a nearly $9,000 "Factory New" M4A1 Howl - a bizarreinclusion on an account worth so much, as it could cost net stasik a permaban.

Not much is known about stasik - both he and his beloved "Discord kitten" mark themselves as residing within the United Arab Emirates, though, despite seemingly using Russian text everywhere. What is probable, however, is that he's downright filthy rich - and he's either rich enough or simply just reckless enough to plaster slurs all over his publicly visible inventory without needing to worry about a community ban from Steam.

