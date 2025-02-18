Square Enix kills Final Fantasy game's mobile version after being unable to "completely fix" a bug stopping fans from accessing their additional paid content

Square Enix is ending service for the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remaster on iOS over an unfixable bug stopping players from accessing paid content.

Initially released for the GameCube in 2003 in Japan and in 2004 elsewhere, the spin-off action RPG saw the series return to Nintendo for the first time since Final Fantasy 6. Fast forward to August 2020, we got a remaster including goodies like enhanced graphics and additional dungeons for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Android, and iOS.

We mention iOS lightly, however, as Square Enix is ending service. As per an announcement on its website, the Final Fantasy developer shares that reports have been coming in since January 25, 2025, that iOS users are unable to access the content they have paid for. After looking into the whole situation, all of it has been brought about due to a bug that Square Enix can't fully fix.

"The issue is due to changes made to the in-app purchases model," an announcement reads. "Further investigation revealed that we are unable to completely fix the bug and implement the new changes, making it unlikely to resume service for the game. Thus, we must regretfully announce that we will end support for the iOS version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles."

Thankfully, if you're one of the customers who made in-app purchases in Januray, 2024, or later, you have until August 31 of this year to make a refund request.

