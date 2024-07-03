PSA: This Final Fantasy Dawntrail sidequest features a spoiler for the MMO expansion's main story

Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion has a sidequest you may want to stay clear of until you've completed a certain Main Story Quest – that is if you want to stay clear of story spoilers.

Before we continue, take this line as your warning to skip the next few paragraphs if you don't want to read some light spoilers.

As Final Fantasy 14 fans flag on Reddit, completing a level 95 dungeon that unlocks as part of the main story unlocks a new sidequest called "Once a Riddler, Now a Ruler." That's neat, but you may want to avoid it until completing the MSQ quest "Dawn of a New Tomorrow."

We won't go heavy on spoilers here, but the sidequest essentially confirms something before the main quest gets the chance to do so with a bit more grandeur. While that particular narrative beat is something that's hinted at throughout the story, there's still a shot many won't pick up on it.

Either way, it doesn't hurt to play it safe. I'm having a decent time with Dawntrail's MSQ so far, but I take breaks to explore the world and do some side content and the like to break things up a bit. If you're doing the same – and maybe you ought to – the last thing you'll want to wander into is a spoiler.

It doesn't happen often in Final Fantasy 14, but it has happened before. If that's the case, tweaks are usually made, and it could well be the same here, though only time will tell.

